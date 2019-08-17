press release: Please join us for this year's 4th annual Badger State Polo Cup! It will be an exciting day filled with polo, a silent auction, educational stations, cash bars, and all around good times!

We have the following reservation options:

$60 for VIP (with 11 am entry); $15 general admission

Reservations and more information can be found at http://poloclubuw.weebly.com/ benefit.html

This year's venue will be the Alliant Energy Center and all proceeds will go to benefiting the Wisconsin Large Animal Emergency Response (WLAER) and Polo Club of UW-Madison. Both are 501c(3) organizations with a focus in promoting equine welfare and involvement in the Madison area.

*Children under 5 are free to general admission*

Start time: 11:00am VIP: general noon; game 1 pm

Facebook Link: https://www.facebook. com/events/433163484080673/