Badger State Polo Cup
Alliant Energy Center 1919 Energy Center Way, Madison, Wisconsin 53713
press release: Please join us for this year's 4th annual Badger State Polo Cup! It will be an exciting day filled with polo, a silent auction, educational stations, cash bars, and all around good times!
We have the following reservation options:
$60 for VIP (with 11 am entry); $15 general admission
Reservations and more information can be found at http://poloclubuw.weebly.com/
This year's venue will be the Alliant Energy Center and all proceeds will go to benefiting the Wisconsin Large Animal Emergency Response (WLAER) and Polo Club of UW-Madison. Both are 501c(3) organizations with a focus in promoting equine welfare and involvement in the Madison area.
*Children under 5 are free to general admission*
Start time: 11:00am VIP: general noon; game 1 pm
