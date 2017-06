Crusin' for Critters

press release: Fun Ride benefiting The Columbia County Humane Society & The Dane County Humane Society & Food Banks in Poynette, Arlington & Dekorra.

Sunday, August 13, 2017

register 8-10 am; ride starts 9 am; 1:30p END

Johnson Sales, N1255 Highway 51, Arlington, WI 53911

$25/rider & $10/passenger

Entry fee includes lunch and door prize ticket.

Raffle & Silent Auction on-site.