Crusin' for Critters
Johnson Sales, Arlington N1255 US Highway 51, Arlington, Wisconsin 53911
press release: The 5th annual Cruisin for Critters Benefit Ride is Sunday, August 12! All makes and models of bikes, cars and trucks are welcome. You can register the day of the event at Johnson Sales Inc. from 8-10 AM, or online. The entry fee includes lunch and a door prize ticket. Enjoy the ride, and thank you for supporting Dane County Humane Society!
