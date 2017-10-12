Dane Arts Buy Local Night Market

Google Calendar - Dane Arts Buy Local Night Market - 2017-10-12 16:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Dane Arts Buy Local Night Market - 2017-10-12 16:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Dane Arts Buy Local Night Market - 2017-10-12 16:00:00 iCalendar - Dane Arts Buy Local Night Market - 2017-10-12 16:00:00

RSVP required

U.S. Bank Building-Capitol Square 1 S. Pinckney St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: Building on the momentum of two fantastic years, the DABL Night Market will be happening for a third year. The event is October 12 from 4:00-9:00PM at the US Bank Building on the Capitol Square.   

An incredible 32 of 58 artists who applied have been juried in to sell their art directly to local businesses. 

Businesses looking for local art to add to their buildings, offices or shops, please RSVP here. The event DID reach capacity last year.  

And in an effort to enhance local music, Dane Arts launched the #DABL2017 Compilation, which has 20 fabulous tracks from local musicians in Dane County.

Courtesy of the artists, all music can be streamed and downloaded for free here.

Info
U.S. Bank Building-Capitol Square 1 S. Pinckney St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53703 View Map
Art Exhibits & Events
608-266-5915
RSVP required
Google Calendar - Dane Arts Buy Local Night Market - 2017-10-12 16:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Dane Arts Buy Local Night Market - 2017-10-12 16:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Dane Arts Buy Local Night Market - 2017-10-12 16:00:00 iCalendar - Dane Arts Buy Local Night Market - 2017-10-12 16:00:00