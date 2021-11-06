Dane Arts Buy Local Art Market

press release: DABL will be back for 2021! (Pending public health orders, of course,) with a pop up art market at Garver Feed Mill featuring Dane County artists. Check back soon for artist list and further details. Learn more: https://dablmarket.com/dablmarket2021

Dane Arts Buy Local (DABL) is a program that connects local artists and businesses through a series of pop-up art markets. By combining unique vending opportunities with professional development workshops, DABL directly supports Dane County artists.

Watch past DABL Workshop Recordings HERE.