RSVP for Dane Arts Calendar Reception

press release:

Monday, October 30, 5:30-7:00 pm, HotelRED, 1501 Monroe Street

Join us for the release of the 2018 Dane Arts calendar. Hear from Dane County Executive Parisi, mingle with the Cultural Affairs Commissioners, meet the 2018 calendar artists, enjoy delicious hors d'oeuvres and enjoy a musical performance by electric bassist, Joshua Cohen!

RSVP to Turner.Taeli@countyofdane.com by October 16 at 4:00 pm. Please be sure to include the total number of guests that will be attending.

We look forward to seeing you!