press release: Dane Arts is now accepting submissions for the twenty-second edition of our annual arts calendar and poster, highlighting the wonderful and talented artists of Dane County.

Application Deadline: Monday, August 9 by 4 PM, 2021. Application Fee: $25.

Find more info here: http://danearts.com/support-dane-arts/call-for-art

Original artwork in all mediums will be considered. Professionally photographed two-dimensional and three-dimensional artwork will also be considered. Applying artists must be Dane County residents at the time of submitting. New artists who have not been selected for past Cultural Affairs publications are highly encouraged to submit work. Selected original artwork must be available in case it needs to be re-photographed to meet production specifications.

Selected artists will be notified by August 31, 2021. Wisconsin galleries representing selected artists also will be acknowledged, if desired.

• Selected artists will receive the following honorarium for reproduction rights in calendar, poster, and promotions:

- Calendar: $125 (per image)

- Poster: $500*

• Selected artists also receive 5 free calendars and posters for personal distribution.

*Poster honorarium subject to change based upon design.

Contact Augusta Brulla, Cultural Affairs Specialist, with any questions: brulla.augusta@countyofdane.com