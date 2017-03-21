press release: The Survival Coalition’s Disability Advocacy Day connects you directly to your legislators so you can talk about issues that matter to you. Registration is now open:

Tuesday, March 21, 2017

Monona Terrace Convention Center, One John Nolen Drive, Madison, WI

Check in starts at 9:30 am. Briefing starts at 10:30 am.

Registration is free, but you must register and attend the briefing to participate. Lunch is on your own, you may purchase a lunch when you register.

The Survival Coalition of Wisconsin Disability Organizations is a cross-disability coalition of more than 40 state and local organizations and groups.