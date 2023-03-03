RSVP for Disability Advocacy Day

press release: Disability Advocacy Day is a day-long event focused on connecting Self-Advocates with their legislators to talk about issues that matter to them. Attendees are expected to participate in the full day of activities, which will take place on March 23.

REGISTRATION INFORMATION

Registration deadline is March 3rd at noon

Register is FREE- BUT you MUST register

Order a lunch (optional) FREE- BUT you MUST register

YOU MUST REGISTER TO PARTICIPATE. Direct Care Workers attending to assist you for the day must register for this event.

Use your HOME/VOTING address to register. Business addresses or PO Boxes are not allowed.

No on-site registration or walk-ins.

AGENDA AT A GLANCE

9:30: Check in: Monona Terrace, One John Nolen Drive, Madison. Stop by the Voting Resource table

10:30: Briefing on Survival Coalition’s current issues, planning time and lunch

12:15: Rally at the State Capitol, Martin Luther King Blvd. entrance (3 blocks away)

1:00- 3:00: Attend Legislative visits

3:00-3:30: Check out and debrief after your visit at the Capitol

Event Reminders: