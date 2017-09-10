press release: Join us for Dogtoberfest, presented by Spectrum Brands, from 11:00 am - 4:00 pm as we welcome over 500 guests and their canine companions to Capital Brewery's beautiful Bier Garten. Enjoy lively bluegrass tunes and get creative with the dog costume contest!

Guests are asked for a $10 donation at the door to join in on the fun all day. DCHS also asks that all dogs are up-to-date on vaccinations, are friendly in social environments and are held on leashes that do not flex.