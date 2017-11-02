press release: Once a year, the Driftless Film Festival brings together the best of new independent cinema with the landscape, artistic energy, and local atmosphere of Southwest Wisconsin. Now in its eighth year, Driftless continues to provide a one-of-a-kind cinematic experience for audiences and filmmakers alike.

Founded in 2009 by filmmakers Darren Burrows and Nicholas Langholff, Driftless was born of a love for independent films, an appreciation for the unusual region, and the joy of spending a weekend immersed in the charm of Mineral Points galleries, shops, restaurants, and bars. The Festival has enjoyed year-over-year growth in its attendance.

Driftless will be featured in the Mineral Point Opera House on Nov. 2 through Nov. 5 in Mineral Point, Wisconsin.

Each year the festival hosts filmmakers from across the country. Special guests have included Mark Metcalf (Animal House, Seinfeld, Little Red), Anthony Arendt (Muscle Shoals, Avatar), and Matt Adams (We Cause Scenes), among many others. Not only do visiting filmmakers present revealing Q&A discussions during the festival, but the weekend provides an opportunity for filmmakers and attendees to mingle outside the screenings. Friendships form over coffee at the local diner and drafts at the main street bars. This opportunity for one-on-one connection kindles the union of film and community at Driftless.

The eighth annual Driftless Film Festival will once again take place at the Mineral Point Opera House. We are also looking forward to sharing space with local businesses that have volunteered to serve as after-party hosts. The Driftless Film Festival would like to thank all of our sponsors.