press release: Once a year, the Driftless Film Festival fuses the best of independent cinema with the rolling hills, artistic energy, and local atmosphere of Mineral Point, Wisconsin. And #DFF2018 looks to have one of strongest lineups ever!

Driftless Film Festival showcases regional gems, hard-hitting independent films and thought-provoking shorts. Now in its ninth year, Driftless continues to provide a one-of-a-kind experience for audiences and filmmakers alike.

Festival passes are $50 apiece and can be purchased at https://bpt.me/3657625. Individual tickets are $10 and can be purchased at Berget Jewelers in Mineral Point, at brownpapertickets.com, and at the box office on the day of the show.

2018 Festival Schedule Thursday 7 Rodents of Unusual Size Friday 11:30 Loving Vincent Friday 2 Minding the Gap Friday 5 Future Language: The Dimensions of VON LMO Friday 7:30 The Blood is at the Doorstep Saturday 11:30 Dawson City: Frozen Time Saturday 2 Short Film Program Saturday 5 Hello Girls Saturday 7:30 Decoding the Driftless Sunday 11:30 Riverwest Film and Video Sunday 2 Short Film Program Sunday 5 Don't Get Trouble in Your Mind: The Carolina Chocolate Drops Story