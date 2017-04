Evansville Fourth of July

6/30-7/4, Lake Leota Park, Evansville. Friday: Jamie Campbell & the Redneck Romeos 8 pm ($5 grounds admission). Saturday: Pacific Coast Highway 8 pm. Sunday: Pancake breakfast 8-10:30 am, Car show 9 am-3 pm. Monday: Cherry Pie 8 pm ($5 grounds admission0. Tuesday: Run/walk 7:30 am, Parade 10 am, Chicken BBQ 11 am, The Jimmys 1 pm, Kings of Radio 5 pm, fireworks dusk.