Evansville Fourth of July
Lake Leota Park, Evansville Leonard Park Drive, Evansville, Wisconsin 53536
press release:
July 2 Starting at 5, and all your favorite vendors; Bad Medicine 8-Midnight
July 3 Kiddie Parade 9:45 am; Parade 10 am
Rumble In The Park Car Show
Vendors at Noon
Lions Chicken BBQ and EUMC Pie Sale
Music: Straight 8s at Noon; Cerfus Project 3-7pm; Lube 8-Midnight
July 4 4th of July 5k/10k at 7:45 am
The Jimmys 2-5 pm
Jays Baseball at 6 pm
Titan Fun Key 6-9 pm
FIREWORKS AT DUSK
Kids Fishing Contest all weekend
Home Decorating Contest going on now