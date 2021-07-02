Evansville Fourth of July

to

Lake Leota Park, Evansville Leonard Park Drive, Evansville, Wisconsin 53536

press release:

July 2 Starting at 5, and all your favorite vendors; Bad Medicine 8-Midnight

July 3 Kiddie Parade 9:45 am; Parade 10 am

Rumble In The Park Car Show

Vendors at Noon

Lions Chicken BBQ and EUMC Pie Sale

Music: Straight 8s at Noon; Cerfus Project  3-7pm; Lube 8-Midnight

July 4  4th of July 5k/10k at 7:45 am

The Jimmys 2-5 pm

Jays Baseball at 6 pm

Titan Fun Key 6-9 pm

FIREWORKS AT DUSK

Kids Fishing Contest all weekend

Home Decorating Contest going on now

Info

Lake Leota Park, Evansville Leonard Park Drive, Evansville, Wisconsin 53536
Fairs & Festivals, Kids & Family
to
Google Calendar - Evansville Fourth of July - 2021-07-02 00:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Evansville Fourth of July - 2021-07-02 00:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Evansville Fourth of July - 2021-07-02 00:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Evansville Fourth of July - 2021-07-02 00:00:00 ical