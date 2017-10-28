press release: The Madison Weavers Guild is sponsoring the 31st Semiannual Fine Art & Craft Sale on Saturday, October 28, andSunday, October 29: 10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m., at Olbrich Botanical Gardens, 3330 Atwood Avenue.

Artists from around Wisconsin and Minnesota will be showing and selling their art work including:

Fiber, Clay, Art Glass, Jewelry, Leather, Painting, Drawing, Pen & Ink/Pastel, Wood, Mixed Media, Stone/Metal Sculpture, Wearables, Santas, Rugs, Lamps, Baskets, Garden Art, Felt, Paper Art, Photography, Wire Scuplture, Felt and more.

Come and enjoy fabulous and affordable art work by talented artists.Hope to see you – bring a friend.

For more information please visit our website or call 608-238-3425.