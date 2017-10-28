Fine Art & Craft Sale

to Google Calendar - Fine Art & Craft Sale - 2017-10-28 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Fine Art & Craft Sale - 2017-10-28 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Fine Art & Craft Sale - 2017-10-28 10:00:00 iCalendar - Fine Art & Craft Sale - 2017-10-28 10:00:00

Olbrich Gardens 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714

press release: The Madison Weavers Guild is sponsoring the 31st Semiannual Fine Art & Craft Sale on Saturday, October 28, andSunday, October 29:  10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m., at Olbrich Botanical Gardens, 3330 Atwood Avenue.

Artists from around Wisconsin and Minnesota will be showing and selling their art work including:

Fiber, Clay, Art Glass, Jewelry, Leather, Painting, Drawing, Pen & Ink/Pastel, Wood, Mixed Media, Stone/Metal Sculpture, Wearables, Santas, Rugs, Lamps, Baskets, Garden Art, Felt, Paper Art, Photography, Wire Scuplture, Felt and more.

Come and enjoy fabulous and affordable art work by talented artists.Hope to see you – bring a friend.

For more information please visit our website or call 608-238-3425.

Info
Olbrich Gardens 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714 View Map
Art Exhibits & Events
608-238-3425
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Fine Art & Craft Sale - 2017-10-28 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Fine Art & Craft Sale - 2017-10-28 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Fine Art & Craft Sale - 2017-10-28 10:00:00 iCalendar - Fine Art & Craft Sale - 2017-10-28 10:00:00 to Google Calendar - Fine Art & Craft Sale - 2017-10-29 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Fine Art & Craft Sale - 2017-10-29 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Fine Art & Craft Sale - 2017-10-29 10:00:00 iCalendar - Fine Art & Craft Sale - 2017-10-29 10:00:00