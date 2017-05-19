press release: Come out to McKee Farms Park for Fitchburg Days! Enjoy 3 days packed with great music, awesome food, a carnival, and fun activities for kids!

Friday kicks off with the band Pilot at 6pm. At 9:30, join us for a rompin’ good time with Wisconsin’s own Pat McCurdy. He puts on a great show that’s fun and entertaining. At 4pm, join us in the children’s tent and enjoy arts, crafts and games with your little ones.

The fun continues into Saturday. The Children’s’ tent will continue with arts, crafts, and games. The Jimmys will play from 8pm til midnight. And of course, the carnival will be running all day. Lots of food vendors will be on hand to keep your energy goin’ so you can stay all day!

The Children’s Tent will be open 4pm-8pm on Friday, and noon-4pm on Saturday and Sunday.

Sunday the carnival will be going all day with their special Handstamp Day.

Put the date on your calendar now so you won’t miss all the fun and excitement!