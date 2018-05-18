press release:

Daily: Noon - 11 pm Friday-Saturday, Noon-5 pm Sunday: Rainbow Valley Rides Carnival. Sunday is Wristband Day! Unlimited rides for $20!

5-10 pm Friday, noon-10 pm Saturday, noon-5 pm Sunday: Food Vendors open.

4-8 pm Friday, Noon-4 pm Saturday-Sunday: The Children's Tent features activities run from 12pm to 4pm and include reading corner, arts and crafts, bubbles, and a balloon artist. The Children's Tent is sponsored this year by The Boys and Girls Club of Dane County.

Friday: MAIN STAGE:

Main stage: 5:30 pm tent cover charge begins ($6.00)

6:00 pm to 9:00 pm Pilot soared from the smallest of bars to Dane County's largest festivals and annual events including Fitchburg Days, Cottage Grove Fireman's Festival, and The World's Largest Brat Festival. Pilot pays tribute to the anthemic fist-pumping hard rock hits of the 70s, 80s and 90s. Led by the powerful vocals of Shelley Faith, the band is backed by the solid rhythm section of Mark Munn (drums) and Jake Bass (bass guitar), with veteran guitarist Bjorn Eraker..and the mad guitar and vocals of the newest crew member, Derek Reynolds ... together, pulling out all the tricks for a high-flyin, memorable Rock-n-Roll experience!

9:30 pm - Midnight Wisconsin's own Pat McCurdy is a musician who hails from Milwaukee and is finding a small but growing cult following across the country. He writes all his own songs, in a variety of styles. One person has said that it is "good drinking music." It's really kind of hard to pin down; if you have a good description, let him know. His main appeal is to the college crowd, but it is not unusual to see others not fitting this stereotype enjoying his music.

In addition to playing in Milwaukee, he regularly plays all over Wisconsin, as well as northern Illinois (mainly Chicago) and Minneapolis.

SATURDAY

12:00 - 1:00 Please join us as the Hurling Club of Madison does a demonstration of the time-honored gaelic sport of hurling. You won't want to miss this exciting display!

MAIN STAGE:

7:00 pm stage cover charge begins ($7.00)

performer TBA