Flea Market

Dodge County Fairgrounds, Beaver Dam State Highway 33, Beaver Dam, Wisconsin 53916

press release: The Dodge County Fairgrounds will be bursting with unique treasures and handmade items this summer. The monthly Flea Market and Craft Fair will be held five Saturdays throughout the summer months from 8:00 am – 2:00 pm at the Fairgrounds.

Past events included more than one hundred vendors from all over the Midwest. Even more vendors are expected for the 2017 market season.  Flea market vendors showcase one-of-a-kind antiques, glassware and toys. Several other items and collections are available for purchase – DVDs, tools and unique collectibles. Craft fair booths will feature unique wooden furniture, handmade jewelry and soap, and craft decor for the home. Children will enjoy spending their earnings on handmade doll clothes and toys. Additional vendors include small and home-based businesses such as Scentsy, Avon and Plexus. There really is something for everyone that attends.

Dodge County Fairgrounds, Beaver Dam State Highway 33, Beaver Dam, Wisconsin 53916

920-885-3586

