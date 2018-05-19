press release:

The Dodge County Fairgrounds will once again be displaying thousands of treasures from local vendors and crafters each month during the summer. The monthly Flea Market and Craft Fair will be held six Saturdays from May through September from 8:00 am – 2:00 pm. All events will be held on-site at the Fairgrounds.

2018 event dates: May 19, June 16, June 30, July 21, August 25, September 15

Booths will be located both indoors and outdoors. The flea market and craft fair will be held rain or shine. All booths will be moved indoors in the case of inclement weather. Admission is always free and there is no charge for parking at the Fairgrounds. Most vendors will offer their own shopping bags at this affordable event, but attendees are encouraged to bring their own tote bags, rolling carts or wagons to transport goods.

The second event in June will also host a fundraiser for Bo’s Heavenly Clubhouse, a local organization that helps families deal with the grief and loss of a child. Attendees on June 30 will be helping families locally and all over the country, as funds will be raised for Bo’s Heavenly Clubhouse and the families that the organization supports.

Attendees can expect even more vendors this year, as well as attendees. Arrive early on Saturday morning to find the most desirable and unique finds. Past events included more than one hundred vendors from all over the Midwest. Even more, vendors are expected for the 2018 season.