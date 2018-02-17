Golf Madison Parks Kickoff Party

Odana Hills Golf Course 4635 Odana Rd. , Madison, Wisconsin

press release: We're teeing off the 2018 golf season with a party and you're invited! Meet the pros, win prizes and purchase your discounted Season Pass and Loyalty Card at this one day event!

Test your skills and luck in contests and game with chance to win prizes - including a free round of golf at one of the City of Madison golf courses.

Food and drink will be available for purchase.

Odana Hills Golf Course 4635 Odana Rd. , Madison, Wisconsin
608-266-4711
