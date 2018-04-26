RSVP for Growing & Cooking with Herbs

Google Calendar - RSVP for Growing & Cooking with Herbs - 2018-04-26 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - RSVP for Growing & Cooking with Herbs - 2018-04-26 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - RSVP for Growing & Cooking with Herbs - 2018-04-26 00:00:00 iCalendar - RSVP for Growing & Cooking with Herbs - 2018-04-26 00:00:00

RSVP

Olbrich Gardens 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714

press release: Are you looking for an easy way to "spice" up your cooking? Herbs are the answer! Susan Obry, certified master gardener and master composter, will cover the basics of herb gardening, from choosing the right plant for the right purpose, to adding their vibrant flavors and aromas to culinary dishes. She will share methods and tips for planting, caring for, harvesting, and preserving these delightful plants. Learn the different uses for fresh versus dried herbs and the science and magic of companion planting. Take your dishes from good to a flavorful great! For adults and youth (ages 16 and up); each attendee pays the registration fee.

Thursday, May 3, 6:30-8:30 pm

Registration Deadline: April 26

Cost: $15/$12 member | Course Number: 10-45

Info
Olbrich Gardens 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714 View Map
Home & Garden
Food & Drink
608-246-4550
RSVP
Google Calendar - RSVP for Growing & Cooking with Herbs - 2018-04-26 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - RSVP for Growing & Cooking with Herbs - 2018-04-26 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - RSVP for Growing & Cooking with Herbs - 2018-04-26 00:00:00 iCalendar - RSVP for Growing & Cooking with Herbs - 2018-04-26 00:00:00