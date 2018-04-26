RSVP for Growing & Cooking with Herbs

press release: Are you looking for an easy way to "spice" up your cooking? Herbs are the answer! Susan Obry, certified master gardener and master composter, will cover the basics of herb gardening, from choosing the right plant for the right purpose, to adding their vibrant flavors and aromas to culinary dishes. She will share methods and tips for planting, caring for, harvesting, and preserving these delightful plants. Learn the different uses for fresh versus dried herbs and the science and magic of companion planting. Take your dishes from good to a flavorful great! For adults and youth (ages 16 and up); each attendee pays the registration fee.

Thursday, May 3, 6:30-8:30 pm

Registration Deadline: April 26

Cost: $15/$12 member | Course Number: 10-45