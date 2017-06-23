press release: Join us for Heidi Festival! The last full weekend in June. Heidi Festival weekend is filled with great food, entertainment, music, and fun for the whole family.

The weekend highlight is the presentation of Johanna Spyri's classic play, Heidi. It's the heartwarming story of the young girl with braids, Heidi, her gruff grandfather, and their love of the majestic Alps of Switzerland. The performances are staged by local actors in a warm presentation that includes live goats and kittens on stage! Spend a weekend enjoying New Glarus. Come experience the ethnic spirit and the European flavor that residents have nurtured—and have loved to share—for over 150 years.

Heidi Performances: Friday, June 23 at 7:00 pm; Saturday, June 24 at 1:00 pm, New Glarus High School Auditorium

The Heidi Folk Festival will not be holding our annual Craft Fair and Mini-Expo this year to concentrate our efforts on the Heidi Play. We hope to see you there!