Heidi Festival

to Google Calendar - Heidi Festival - 2017-06-23 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Heidi Festival - 2017-06-23 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Heidi Festival - 2017-06-23 00:00:00 iCalendar - Heidi Festival - 2017-06-23 00:00:00

press release: Join us for Heidi Festival! The last full weekend in June. Heidi Festival weekend is filled with great food, entertainment, music, and fun for the whole family. 

The weekend highlight is the presentation of Johanna Spyri's classic play, Heidi. It's the heartwarming story of the young girl with braids, Heidi, her gruff grandfather, and their love of the majestic Alps of Switzerland. The performances are staged by local actors in a warm presentation that includes live goats and kittens on stage! Spend a weekend enjoying New Glarus. Come experience the ethnic spirit and the European flavor that residents have nurtured—and have loved to share—for over 150 years.

Heidi Performances: Friday, June 23 at 7:00 pm; Saturday, June 24 at 1:00 pm, New Glarus High School Auditorium

The Heidi Folk Festival will not be holding our annual Craft Fair and Mini-Expo this year to concentrate our efforts on the Heidi Play. We hope to see you there!

Info

Fairs & Festivals, Kids & Family

Visit Event Website

to Google Calendar - Heidi Festival - 2017-06-23 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Heidi Festival - 2017-06-23 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Heidi Festival - 2017-06-23 00:00:00 iCalendar - Heidi Festival - 2017-06-23 00:00:00

Print

Friday

April 7, 2017

Saturday

April 8, 2017

Sunday

April 9, 2017

Monday

April 10, 2017

Tuesday

April 11, 2017

Wednesday

April 12, 2017

Thursday

April 13, 2017

Search Events Submit Yours

What to Do
Picks Playlist Header

MADISON MIRROR - A photo series highlighting life in the Madison area. Updated daily.

Madison Mirror
LogosForSite.indd
* indicates required

  • What's happening this weekend

  • Bringing you the fun around town

  • A celebration of great beer