Heidi Festival

press release: Enjoy the last weekend of June in historic New Glarus. Join us for food, farmers market, blues music and the historic performance of The Heidi Play.

The Heidi Play tells the classic story of an orphaned Swiss girl who manages her struggles with warmth and charm, making friends and family along the way.

This timeless classic will entertain you, even if you already know the story by heart. And then it becomes even more engaging with the addition of live goats and kittens.

Since 1965, New Glarus has hosted the play in the summer. The proceeds generated are used for scholarships, helping local students further their education.

Rain or shine, the play will be held in the comfortable, climate-controlled high school auditorium at 1701 2nd Street, New Glarus.

2020 Performance Dates: Friday, June 26 at 7:00 pm; Saturday, June 27, and Sunday, June 28, at 2:00 pm