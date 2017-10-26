press release: October 26-29, 2017:Sugar-Free FUN for the Whole Family!

Gift Shop & Grounds Open: 9AM each day; Grounds Close: Weekdays – 5:15PM; Saturdays & Sundays – 6:15PM

Family-Friendly "Trick or Treat" Cave Tours: Weekdays - hourly from 10AM-4PM; Saturdays & Sundays - every half-hour from 9AM-5PM. Regular rates apply; Gemstone and fossil "treats" for kids with paid admission.

Buried Bones: FREE! Dig for buried bones in the Fossil Dig! Trade in for an authentic chunk of Fossilized Dinosaur Bone! Open 9AM each day- Limit 1 per child.

Kooky Karst Scavenger Hunt Trail Walk: FREE! Self-guided, fun for all ages.

Coloring Contest: FREE! Free bonus "trick or treat" crystal for kids with entry. Limit 1 per child.

Additional Events Saturday & Sunday:

Candle-lit Cave Tours: All Day Saturday & Sunday.Over 300 candles light up the South Cavern! Includes "trick or treating" for crystals and fossils

Hayrides: FREE! Depart frequently from the Barn Discovery Center.Enjoy a tractor-pulled hayride on the Brigham County Trail!

Historic Barn Discovery Center: FREE! Open from 12-3PM with displays, crafts, & activities

Seasonal Story-Time: FREE! 2PM in Historic Barn Discovery Center

Interpretive Walk-n-Talks: FREE! 3:15PM; departs from Historic Barn Discovery Center. Guided surface walk with Local History and Geology (~45 min)

Wear a costume for a bonus "trick or treat"! Costumes MUST allow you to safely navigate cave tour. Projectile items (weapons, swords, etc…) are not permitted on tour.