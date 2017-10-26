HOLLOWeen

Cave of the Mounds, Blue Mounds 2975 Cave of the Mounds Rd. , Blue Mounds, Wisconsin 53517

press release: October 26-29, 2017:Sugar-Free FUN for the Whole Family!

Gift Shop & Grounds Open: 9AM each day; Grounds Close: Weekdays – 5:15PM; Saturdays & Sundays – 6:15PM

Family-Friendly "Trick or Treat" Cave Tours: Weekdays - hourly from 10AM-4PM; Saturdays & Sundays - every half-hour from 9AM-5PM. Regular rates apply; Gemstone and fossil "treats" for kids with paid admission.

Buried Bones:   FREE! Dig for buried bones in the Fossil Dig! Trade in for an authentic chunk of Fossilized Dinosaur Bone! Open 9AM each day- Limit 1 per child.

Kooky Karst Scavenger Hunt Trail Walk:    FREE!  Self-guided, fun for all ages.

Coloring Contest:   FREE! Free bonus "trick or treat" crystal for kids with entry. Limit 1 per child.  

Additional Events Saturday & Sunday:

Candle-lit Cave Tours: All Day Saturday & Sunday.Over 300 candles light up the South Cavern! Includes "trick or treating" for crystals and fossils

Hayrides:   FREE! Depart frequently from the Barn Discovery Center.Enjoy a tractor-pulled hayride on the Brigham County Trail!

Historic Barn Discovery Center:  FREE! Open from 12-3PM with displays, crafts, & activities 

Seasonal Story-Time:  FREE! 2PM in Historic Barn Discovery Center 

Interpretive Walk-n-Talks:  FREE! 3:15PM; departs from Historic Barn Discovery Center. Guided surface walk with Local History and Geology (~45 min)

Wear a costume for a bonus "trick or treat"! Costumes MUST allow you to safely navigate cave tour. Projectile items (weapons, swords, etc…) are not permitted on tour.

Cave of the Mounds, Blue Mounds 2975 Cave of the Mounds Rd. , Blue Mounds, Wisconsin 53517
608-437-3038
