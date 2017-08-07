press release: From August 7-14 community members (and Instagram Fans) and are invited to participate as “IQuesters” in a variety of challenges on a social media/photography quest throughout the BID.

The goal of InstaQuest (IQ) is to celebrate the end of the summer, grow business and create a fun and interactive way to explore the BID using one of the fastest growing social media tools - Instagram.

HOW DOES IT WORK?