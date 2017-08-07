InstaQuest
press release: From August 7-14 community members (and Instagram Fans) and are invited to participate as “IQuesters” in a variety of challenges on a social media/photography quest throughout the BID.
The goal of InstaQuest (IQ) is to celebrate the end of the summer, grow business and create a fun and interactive way to explore the BID using one of the fastest growing social media tools - Instagram.
HOW DOES IT WORK?
- InstaQuest (IQ) contestants (IQuesters) can register individually or as teams with up to 4 people through Isthmus’ online ticket service. Proceeds benefit BCycle.
- Contestants select a team hashtag and provide contact information for the Instagram account to follow for scoring purposes.
- The challenges will be listed online on August 7 at 9:00am.
- Contestants complete as many or as few challenges as they’d like.
- Challenges vary in difficulty and in point value.
- The team and/or individual with the most points at 5pm Monday wins!
- Winners announced Tuesday, August 15!
