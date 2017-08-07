InstaQuest

to Google Calendar - InstaQuest - 2017-08-07 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - InstaQuest - 2017-08-07 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - InstaQuest - 2017-08-07 00:00:00 iCalendar - InstaQuest - 2017-08-07 00:00:00

RSVP

press release: From August 7-14 community members (and Instagram Fans) and are invited to participate as “IQuesters” in a variety of challenges on a social media/photography quest throughout the BID.  

The goal of InstaQuest (IQ) is to celebrate the end of the summer, grow business and create a fun and interactive way to explore the BID using one of the fastest growing social media tools - Instagram.  

HOW DOES IT WORK?

  • InstaQuest (IQ) contestants (IQuesters) can register individually or as teams with up to 4 people through Isthmus’ online ticket service.  Proceeds benefit BCycle.
  • Contestants select a team hashtag and provide contact information for the Instagram account to follow for scoring purposes.
  • The challenges will be listed online on August 7 at 9:00am.
  • Contestants complete as many or as few challenges as they’d like.
  • Challenges vary in difficulty and in point value.
  • The team and/or individual with the most points at 5pm Monday wins!
  • Winners announced Tuesday, August 15!
Info
Fundraisers
Recreation
RSVP
to Google Calendar - InstaQuest - 2017-08-07 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - InstaQuest - 2017-08-07 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - InstaQuest - 2017-08-07 00:00:00 iCalendar - InstaQuest - 2017-08-07 00:00:00