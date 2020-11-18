press release: For the 2020 Holiday season, Madison’s Central Business Improvement District (BID) brings back InstaQuest (IQ), November 15 - December 18; your way to virtually explore Downtown Madison!

The IQ Holiday Edition will be a celebration of winter and the start of the holiday season in downtown Madison. You can find us on Instagram as Visit Downtown Madison.

IQ is a fun way to explore downtown Madison and along the way, you can win prizes, learn more about downtown and you’ll find great deals at participating businesses. Get in the holiday spirit, explore downtown Madison, and maybe even get your holiday gift shopping done early with IQ: Holiday!

Prizes are to be awarded along the way and a grand prize winner gets a $200 Downtown Madison shopping spree.

Registration is required. You can register at any time. If you register before NOON on SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 15, you will receive an email when the challenges publish. If you register after NOON on SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 15, please go to visitdowntownmadison.com for the challenges.

PLEASE READ THE RULES BEFORE SUBMITTING YOUR REGISTRATION. RULES CAN BE FOUND HERE: shorturl.at/adkEM

Learn more on our website here: https://visitdowntownmadison.com/events/instaquest-iq