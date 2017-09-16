What is Isthmus OktoBEERfest?

PROST! Isthmus OktoBEERfest celebration is back with new libations, food, and games for this hip interpretation of the classic German-style fest! The fest will run from 3-7 PM with this year’s ticket price including:

New for 2017:

Introducing the Wisconsin Wine Tent featuring sampling from local Wisconsin Wineries

Oktoberfest inspired lunch with brat, authentic German potato salad, and sweet apple-kraut included with ticket price

Sampling from 50 craft breweries with an emphasis on seasonal Oktoberfest brews

sampling glassware

Entertainment – Silent Polka and DJ set

OktoBEERFest Games -Hammer-schlagen®, Stein Hoist competition, and "The Running of the Stags" reindeer-ring-toss!

Please click here to volunteer for the fest.

Isthmus OktoBEERfest is a 21 and older event.