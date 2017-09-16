Isthmus OktoBEERfest
Breese Stevens Field 917 E. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
What is Isthmus OktoBEERfest?
PROST! Isthmus OktoBEERfest celebration is back with new libations, food, and games for this hip interpretation of the classic German-style fest! The fest will run from 3-7 PM with this year’s ticket price including:
- New for 2017:
- Introducing the Wisconsin Wine Tent featuring sampling from local Wisconsin Wineries
- Oktoberfest inspired lunch with brat, authentic German potato salad, and sweet apple-kraut included with ticket price
- Sampling from 50 craft breweries with an emphasis on seasonal Oktoberfest brews
- OktoBEERFest sampling glassware
- Entertainment – Silent Polka and DJ set
- OktoBEERFest Games -Hammer-schlagen®, Stein Hoist competition, and “The Running of the Stags” reindeer-ring-toss!
Please click here to volunteer for the fest.
Isthmus OktoBEERfest is a 21 and older event.
Info
