Isthmus OktoBEERfest
Breese Stevens Field 917 E. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Though the name of the event is Oktobeerfest, drinking Oktoberfest beers is not the only reason to attend: rare brews and one-offs from craft breweries, a German wurst lunch, a Wisconsin wine tent for even more sampling, and Silent Polka, Hammer-schlagen and a Stein Hoist will combine to keep the blood pumping. Stay tuned for ticket info!
Please click here to volunteer for the fest.
Isthmus OktoBEERfest is a 21 and older event.
Info
