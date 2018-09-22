Isthmus OktoBEERfest

to Google Calendar - Isthmus OktoBEERfest - 2018-09-22 15:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Isthmus OktoBEERfest - 2018-09-22 15:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Isthmus OktoBEERfest - 2018-09-22 15:00:00 iCalendar - Isthmus OktoBEERfest - 2018-09-22 15:00:00

Breese Stevens Field 917 E. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

Though the name of the event is Oktobeerfest, drinking Oktoberfest beers is not the only reason to attend: rare brews and one-offs from craft breweries, a German wurst lunch, a Wisconsin wine tent for even more sampling, and Silent Polka, Hammer-schlagen and a Stein Hoist will combine to keep the blood pumping. Stay tuned for ticket info!

Please click here to volunteer for the fest.

Isthmus OktoBEERfest is a 21 and older event.

Info
Breese Stevens Field 917 E. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703 View Map
Fairs & Festivals
Isthmus Events
Beer Events
608-251-5627
