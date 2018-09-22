Though the name of the event is Oktobeerfest, drinking Oktoberfest beers is not the only reason to attend: rare brews and one-offs from craft breweries, a German wurst lunch, a Wisconsin wine tent for even more sampling, and Silent Polka, Hammer-schlagen and a Stein Hoist will combine to keep the blood pumping. Stay tuned for ticket info!

Please click here to volunteer for the fest.

Isthmus OktoBEERfest is a 21 and older event.