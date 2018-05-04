Jackie Bradley (CD release) with Pink Flamingo Band

Brink Lounge 701 E. Washington Ave., Suite 105, Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: Songwriter Jackie Bradley celebrates the release of her newest cd, Kaleidoscope, and EP featuring original tunes performed by Shawndell MarksBeth Kille and The most magical band ever…….Pink Flamingo Band (For a Night) with Jim Smith, drums/percussion, Shawndell Marks, keys, Dan Kennedy, electric guitar, Jenna Joanis, bass, percussion. 

Brink Lounge 701 E. Washington Ave., Suite 105, Madison, Wisconsin 53703
608-661-8599
