press release: The Sun Prairie Business Improvement District is pleased to announce details for the annual Downtown Sun Prairie Ladies Night Out event on Thursday, December 7, from 5:00PM – 9:00PM. Gather your friends for an evening of shopping, giveaways, in-store specials, entertainment, drink and food specials and more, designed for women! Santa Claus will be roaming throughout Downtown Sun Prairie from 5:30PM – 8:30PM.

Starting locations are the Nitty Gritty, located at 315 E. Linnerud Drive, and the Crosse House, located at 133 W. Main Street. The first 100 shoppers in line at each location will receive a re-useable Bank of Sun Prairie giveaway bag filled with goodies from select Downtown Sun Prairie businesses. The next 50 shoppers in line at each starting location will receive a re-useable Bank of Sun Prairie giveaway bag. Stop in at the many participating businesses involved in Ladies Night Out.