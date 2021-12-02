press release: The Sun Prairie Business Improvement District is pleased to announce details for the annual Downtown Sun Prairie Ladies Night Out event on Thursday, December 2 from 5:00PM – 8:30PM.

Gather your friends for an evening of shopping, giveaways, in-store specials, entertainment, drink and food specials and more! Santa Claus will be roaming throughout Downtown Sun Prairie from 5:30PM – 8:30PM.

The starting location is the Bank of Sun Prairie, 228 E Main Street. The first 300 shoppers in line at the Bank of Sun Prairie will receive a re-useable Bank of Sun Prairie Giveaway Bag with goodies (and a few very lucky shoppers will receive a bag with a gift card from a Downtown Sun Prairie business)!

Participating businesses will be offering a variety of activities and promotions happening throughout Downtown Sun Prairie. The promotional offers and activities are up to the discretion of each business. A couple of examples of promotions being offered:

Flavors! Wine Bar, 100 E. Main Street: Fashion show in their Grand Hall for attendees to learn about the season’s trends.

Faded Roots Boutique, 375 E. Main Street: Live entertainment by Wheel House from 5-7 PM, 20% off any one regular price item, and additional in-store sales.

Rosati’s Pizza, 355 E. Linnerud Drive: 2-for-1 glasses of wine with a $15 purchase or more.

The Ladies Night Out event is sponsored in part by Bank of Sun Prairie and Faded Roots Boutique.

The Ladies Night Out event is important to the Downtown Business Improvement District; it is an opportunity to promote and showcase the many unique shops, bars and restaurants, and specialty businesses throughout Downtown Sun Prairie. The Sun Prairie Business Improvement District’s goal is to bring awareness to Downtown Sun Prairie and encourage all Sun Prairie residents and visitors to shop and dine in Downtown Sun Prairie by providing a variety of engaging experiences and events throughout the year.

Follow us on Facebook at Downtown Sun Prairie for more event details: www.facebook.com/downtownsunprairie

Downtown Sun Prairie… we’re having fun down here!