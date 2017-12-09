Latino Teen Health Bash
Bethel Lutheran Church 312 Wisconsin Ave. , Madison, Wisconsin 53703
LATINO HEALTH TEEN BASH
Informative and Interactive Discussion on: Motivation; Healthy lifestyle habits; Healthy Relationships; Making the Most out of Your Education; How to Strengthen Our Families
AGES 12-17
IT’S FREE! FOOD IS INCLUDED!
Saturday December 9 10:30 am to 4:00 pm, Bethel Lutheran Church 312 Wisconsin Ave.
PARENTS PLEASE REGISTER YOUR TEEN TODAY! Call (608) 441-9918 to register or if you have any questions
CONFERENCIA DE SALUD PARA ADOLESCENTES LATINOS
Discusión Informativa e Interactiva de: Relaciones saludables; Salud Mental; Hábitos saludables
Aprovechando su educación; Como hablar con los padres
ADOLESCENTES ENTRE 12-17 AṄOS DE EDAD
Comida incluida ¡Todo gratis!
Sábado 9 de diciembre, 10:30am a 4:00, Bethel Lutheran Church 312 Wisconsin Ave.
PADRES, POR FAVOR ¡REGISTREN A SUS ADOLESCENTES HOY! Llamar al (608) 441-9918 para registrarlos o si tiene preguntas