Madison Ballet Auditions

press release: Audition to be in Madison Ballet's The Nutcracker this season!

There are many skills learned and enhanced as a result of participating in the cast. While much of the focus is on the dance skills, there are equally valuable lessons inherent in the art form that will prove useful far beyond any ballet production or the arts.

Some of these are emphasized while others are a natural extension of the discipline of dance. Examples of the benefits include:

Work ethic, self-discipline, self-motivation; Memory skills - both mental and muscle; Fitness and well-being - both physical and mental; Teamwork, communication, people skills; Understanding and applying high standards of excellence