Madison Ballet Auditions

School of Madison Ballet 6734 Odana Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53719

media release: Auditions take place at our studio, 6734 Odana Rd. Madison WI 53719. Advance registration is strongly encouraged. Dancers should arrive at least 30 minutes in advance of their audition time for measurements, photographs, and to warm up.

Saturday, Sept 16: FOR CURRENT SMB STUDENTS ONLY

10 - 10:45 AM: Pulcinellas/Baby Mice (Ages 5 - 10)

11 - 11:45 AM: Soldiers/Cadets (Ages 9 - 14)

12 - 1 PM: Party Children (Ages 9 - 14)

1 - 2 PM: Break

2 - 3:30 PM: Angels/Russian Corps (Ages 11 - 18)

SUNDAY, SEPT 17: FOR COMMUNITY MEMBERS ONLY

10 - 10:45 AM: Pulcinellas/Baby Mice (Ages 5 - 10)

11 - 11:45 AM: Soldiers/Cadets (Ages 9 - 14)

12 - 1 PM: Party Children (Ages 9 - 14)

1 - 2 PM: Break

2 - 3:30 PM: Angels (Ages 14 - 18)

3:45 - 4:30 PM: Russian Corps (Ages 12+)

4:45 - 5:30 PM: Party Parents (Ages 16+)

608-278-7990
