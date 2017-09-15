× Expand Vox Sambou, playing the 2017 Madison World Music Festival.

press release: The 14th annual Madison World Music Festival, sponsored by the Wisconsin Union Theater and UW Credit Union, starts on Friday, 9/15 with the Ho-Chunk Wisconsin Dells Singers and continues with performances at the Memorial Union Terrace and Fredric March Play Circle as well as the large stage in the Willy Street Fair, and a second installment on the Terrace on 9/16, when The Skatalies end the festival. As in the past, the performances are all free and open to the public. Enjoy great music from Latin America and its diaspora, Senegal, Haiti, and the band that brought Ska from Jamaica to the West.

Madison World Music Festival Schedule

Friday, 9/15:

Memorial Union: 4, Opening: Wisconsin Dells Singers, Ho-Chunk, Terrace; 4:45, Bang Data, Latin Alternative, Terrace; 6:45, Flor De Toloache , women mariachis, Terrace; 7:15, Trio Brasileiro, Brazil, Fredric March Play Circle; 8:45, Orkesta Mendoza, Tucson/Latin America, Terrace (And: Wild Rumpus Stilt Walkers)

Saturday, 9/16:

Willy Street Fair: 2:15-3: Immigré, Madison, Afro-funk; 3:45-5: Bideew Bou Bess, Senegal; 5:45-7: Ladama, Latin America; 7:45-9: Vox Sambou, Haiti

Memorial Union Terrace: 8:30: The Skatalites, Jamaica

The festival, supported by the UW Credit Union, is presented by the Wisconsin Union Directorate’s Performing Arts Committee in collaboration with the Marquette Neighborhood Association and is supported by Wisconsin Alumni Association and Alumni Park; Dane Arts with additional funds from Endres Mfg. Company, The Evjue Foundation, Inc., charitable arm of The Capital Times, the W. Jerome Frautschi Foundation, and the Pleasant T. Rowland Foundation; Latin American, Caribbean and Iberian Studies Program (LACIS); Anonymous Fund; Evjue Foundation; WORT FM; Wisconsin Public Radio; and Capital City Hues.