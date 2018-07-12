press release: Midwest Woodlanders Gathering

Rustic Arts and Nature Crafts

Woodland Workshops

July 12-15, 2018 Thursday-Sunday

"It's like Summer Camp for Adults!"

Whether you’re a beginner or an experienced craftsperson, you are in for an incredibly fun and creative time with over 40 nature-based workshops to choose from and more than 20 talented instructors to work with. Create rustic furniture, garden structures, baskets, or concrete/mosaic sculptures; try your hand at blacksmithing, woodcarving, working with leather, fiber, gourds, and more. Take time to relax, soak up the sunshine, enjoy the company of a great group of nature loving folks, and discover the magic of Shake Rag Alley’s lush gardens, tall trees, historic buildings, and natural spring fed stream.

Come for a day, two, three or the entire four days and have the time of your life!