press release: Join Opera for the Young (OFTY) for their 7th annual Family Opera Day featuring OFTY’s original adaptation of Donizetti’s The Elixir of Love. Come for preshow activities where your family can make props and learn the show’s choruses so you can sing along from your seats.

Opera for the Young is joined by the Madison Youth Choirs and the Madison Children’s Museum.

Schedule of events:

12:00pm Art Lesson – Rotunda Stage

12:45pm Music Lesson – Playhouse

1:30pm “The Elixir of Love“– Playhouse

Family Opera Day is made possible by Pleasant Rowland Great Performance Fund for Theater, a component fund of the Madison Community Foundation and by Dane Arts with additional funds from the Endres Mfg. Company Foundation, The Evjue Foundation, Inc., charitable arm of The Capital Times, the W. Jerome Frautschi Foundation, and the Pleasant T. Rowland Foundation.