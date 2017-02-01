Qigong

Wil-Mar Center 953 Jenifer St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53703

Tuesdays, 6-7 p.m., March 7th - May 16th

$80/10 Classes, or $10/Drop-In

Come explore the Chinese healing art of qigong with Scott Martin, LAc. Classes incorporate gentle movement, stretching, breathing, relaxation, acupressure and self-massage in order to get the qi flowing. This class is suitable for beginners and all fitness levels. No special equipment is needed- please wear comfortable clothing that facilitates movement and flat-soled shoes.

Wil-Mar Center 953 Jenifer St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53703

