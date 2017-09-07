Quilt Expo

Alliant Energy Center-Exhibition Hall 1919 Alliant Energy Way , Madison, Wisconsin 53713

press release: Presented by Wisconsin Public Television and Nancy Zieman Productions, Quilt Expo features a 10-category quilt contest, vendor mall, stage presentations, informal lectures, Sit & Sew and hands-on workshops, nationally known celebrity presenters, appearances by Nancy Zieman and raffle prizes.

Fairs & Festivals
866-297-6545
