× Expand Kathy Miller "Star Fusion" by Kathy Miller, the 2017 Quilt Expo first place winner, Category 3 (Machine Quilted Bed Sized Pieced).

press release: e part of the ultimate quilting adventure in Madison, one of the nation’s most popular cities and a great place to enjoy the beginnings of autumn in the Midwest. Located among beautiful lakes and parks, the city offers unparalleled shopping, dining and recreational opportunities, and the perfect getaway for quilting enthusiasts—Quilt Expo 2019, Sept. 5, 6, and 7. Whether a seasoned quilter, a novice or just curious to learn more about quilting, all quilting buffs will thoroughly enjoy this opportunity to learn, laugh and draw inspiration from quilting masters who will share their ideas and expertise. Presented by Wisconsin Public Television (WPT) and Nancy Zieman Productions, Quilt Expo is designed to capture and revitalize the creative quilting spirit.

Thursday-Friday, 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Tickets are $10 at the door, with discounts for advance purchases.