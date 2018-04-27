Richard Floeckher

Google Calendar - Richard Floeckher - 2018-04-27 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Richard Floeckher - 2018-04-27 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Richard Floeckher - 2018-04-27 19:00:00 iCalendar - Richard Floeckher - 2018-04-27 19:00:00

Rhapsody Arts Center, Verona 1031 North Edge Tr. , Verona, Wisconsin 53593

press release: Rhapsody Arts Center is excited to host Richard Floeckher's performance as a continuation of their Faculty Recital Series! Richard will perform a mix of music spanning many musical periods, from Bach to GIbbons. His informative commentary throughout is a great way to learn about the music that he plays. Below you can find the complete list of songs and their respective composers that Richard will be performing.

1. Ich ruf' zu dir, Herr                   Bach/Busoni

2. Nocturne, Op. 33                    Barber

3. Mountain Horn Song               Bartok

4. Bagatelle No. 4                       Bartok

5. Gnossienne No. 1                   Satie

6. Soufiane                                El-Dabh

7. Suite (for trumpet and string orchestra)   Gibbons

        i. Italian Ground

        ii. Coranto

        iii.The King's Juell

                   with Jacob Mortimore, trumpet

8.Waltz in A flat Major               Brahms

9. Nocturne in E flat Major          Chopin

Info
Rhapsody Arts Center, Verona 1031 North Edge Tr. , Verona, Wisconsin 53593 View Map
Music
608-848-2045
Google Calendar - Richard Floeckher - 2018-04-27 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Richard Floeckher - 2018-04-27 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Richard Floeckher - 2018-04-27 19:00:00 iCalendar - Richard Floeckher - 2018-04-27 19:00:00