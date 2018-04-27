press release: Rhapsody Arts Center is excited to host Richard Floeckher's performance as a continuation of their Faculty Recital Series! Richard will perform a mix of music spanning many musical periods, from Bach to GIbbons. His informative commentary throughout is a great way to learn about the music that he plays. Below you can find the complete list of songs and their respective composers that Richard will be performing.

1. Ich ruf' zu dir, Herr Bach/Busoni

2. Nocturne, Op. 33 Barber

3. Mountain Horn Song Bartok

4. Bagatelle No. 4 Bartok

5. Gnossienne No. 1 Satie

6. Soufiane El-Dabh

7. Suite (for trumpet and string orchestra) Gibbons

i. Italian Ground

ii. Coranto

iii.The King's Juell

with Jacob Mortimore, trumpet

8.Waltz in A flat Major Brahms

9. Nocturne in E flat Major Chopin