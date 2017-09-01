Rock River Thresheree
Thresherman's Park, Edgerton 51 E Cox Rd., Edgerton, Wisconsin 53534
press release: The 61st Annual Rock River Thresheree will be held September 1-4, 2017. Our feature marquee this year is Allis Chalmers equipment and Fairbanks Morse engines. We welcome all exhibitors and encourage you to bring your equipment to our show! 8 A.M. – 5 P.M. Each Day, plus evening entertainment.
