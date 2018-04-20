press release:

$35

The roots of Americana’s current incarnation can be traced back to Rodney Crowell, the Texas-born songwriter who’s collaborated with everyone from Emmylou Harris to Waylon Jennings, all while maintaining a solo career that's netted him two Grammys and an induction into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame. Crowell's new album Close Ties unfolds like a history lesson of his personal mythology and the music that shaped it. The collection considers Crowell's influences while looking to the future, each song delivered with Crowell's slight growl and poet's eye for detail. There's no doubt that Crowell was an architect of Americana as we know it, and with Close Ties, we're fortunate to have a look at his blueprints.