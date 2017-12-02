Run Santa Run

press release: It’s Madison’s favorite Christmas tradition with four easy steps!

STEP #1: Decide whether you want to run as a Santa, an Elf, a Reindeer or new this year, a Christmas Tree!

STEP #2: Get your costume. (We’ll help. People who register as Santa get a red, long-sleeved T-shirt and Santa hat, the Elves get a green, long-sleeved T-shirt and Elf hat, the Reindeer get a brown, long-sleeve T-shirt and Reindeer antlers and the Trees get a yet to be determined color shirt with a star headband)

STEP #3: Run or walk the 5K and have a good time!

STEP #4: Enjoy a post-race party at your choice of 3 preferred bars! *Announcment to follow.

Although there won’t be timing at this run, we will be awarding the first Santa to cross the finish line as well as the first Elf and Reindeer, so make sure we can tell which one you are!

Packet Pick-Up for Madison ONLY will be at the Race Day Events office located at 5976 Executive Drive, Suite B Fitchburg: Thursday November 30, 2017, 4pm-7pm and Friday December 1, 2017, 11am-6pm. You may also pick up your packets the day of the event 11:30am-1:30pm on the Capitol Square.