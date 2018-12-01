Run Santa Run
Capitol Square Madison, Wisconsin
press release: It’s Madison’s favorite Christmas tradition with four easy steps!
STEP #1: Decide whether you want to run as a Santa, an Elf, or new this year, a Gingerbread Man!
STEP #2: Get your costume. We’ll help with shirts, hats, and accessories!
STEP #3: Run or walk the 5K and have a good time!
STEP #4: Enjoy the North Pole Post-Race party at local bars!
PINCH THE GRINCH: Beat the Grinch for a special prize!
Start Time: 3:10pm, 12/1/2018, Capitol Square, 2 E Main St, Madison, WI 53703
Registration can be found at https://runsignup.com/Race/WI/
Price: $35 for adults, $20 for kids 12 and under. Sign up before the price increase on December 1!
Packet Pick Up
4pm-9pm, November 29-30; Old Sugar Distillery, 931 E Main St #8, Madison, WI 53703
ON RACE DAY: 12pm-2:30pm, Capitol Square