Run Santa Run

press release: It’s Madison’s favorite Christmas tradition with four easy steps!

STEP #1: Decide whether you want to run as a Santa, an Elf, or new this year, a Gingerbread Man!

STEP #2: Get your costume. We’ll help with shirts, hats, and accessories!

STEP #3: Run or walk the 5K and have a good time!

STEP #4: Enjoy the North Pole Post-Race party at local bars!

PINCH THE GRINCH: Beat the Grinch for a special prize!

Start Time: 3:10pm, 12/1/2018, Capitol Square, 2 E Main St, Madison, WI 53703

Registration can be found at https://runsignup.com/Race/WI/ Madison/RunSantaRun5K

Price: $35 for adults, $20 for kids 12 and under. Sign up before the price increase on December 1!

Packet Pick Up

4pm-9pm, November 29-30; Old Sugar Distillery, 931 E Main St #8, Madison, WI 53703

ON RACE DAY: 12pm-2:30pm, Capitol Square