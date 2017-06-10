press release: The City of Madison Fire Department, in collaboration of over 25 public and private organizations throughout Dane County host the Safety Saturday event each year. Safety Saturday will be held on June 10 between 8 am and 1 pm on the Capitol Square.

Safety Saturday is an event that educates parents, children, and the public on ways to make safe decisions, prevent injuries, and to encourage the use of safety devices such as seat belts, bike helmets, and smoke alarms. Using the remarkable State Capitol Square and Dane County Farmers' Market as a setting, thousands of community members attended the Safety Saturday event each year.

Since its inception, Safety Saturday attendance has more than doubled and the number of public and private organizations participating in the event has increased from a single participant (City of Madison Fire Department) to over 25 participating organizations, located throughout Dane County, that take part in the event. Through interactive displays, games, activities, and demonstrations, the event seeks to teach kids to make safe decisions, so injuries are less likely to occur, and to help them deal with emergencies when they do occur. The interactive displays and exhibits provide attendees with hands-on learning opportunities. In addition to the displays and exhibits, past Safety Saturday events have included, Jaws-of-Life Vehicle Rescue, Fingerprinting and Photo IDs, Bicycle Safety, Dog Safety and Law Enforcement Displays.

For more information on the Safety Saturday event, or to become a participant or sponsor, please contact Community Education Officer Bernadette Galvez at (608) 261-9844.