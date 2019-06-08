Safety Saturday
Capitol Square Madison, Wisconsin
press release: Safety Saturday returns to the Capitol Square this Saturday from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. At N. & S. Pinckney Streets & E. Washington Avenue.
Join the City of Madison Fire Department and its community partners for safety demonstrations, exhibits, interactive displays, and more.
Safety Saturday is a cooperative effort between the City of Madison Fire Department and more than 25 public and private organizations throughout Dane County aimed at educating people of all ages.
Schedule of Events
8:00 am Safety Saturday Opens
8:30 am Residential Fire Sprinkler/Extinguisher Demonstration (ongoing)
9:00 am Martial Arts Demonstration
11:00 am Madison Fire Dept. Jaws of Life Vehicle Extrication Demonstration
12:00 noon Martial Arts Demonstration
1:00 pm Conclusion
Demonstrations, Exhibits and Interactive Displays for All Ages
• Bicycle Safety
• Boating & Water Safety
• Burn Safety
• Bus Rider Safety
• Car Seat & Booster Seat Safety
• Door Prizes
• Falls Prevention
• Fingerprinting
• Fire Department Vehicles
• Fire Sprinkler & Fire Extinguisher Use
• Law Enforcement
• Law Enforcement Vehicles
• Medicine Safety
• Natural Gas & Electric Safety
• Pedestrian & Bicycle Safety
Near Buses
• Safe Sleep for Infants
• Scoliosis Screening for Children