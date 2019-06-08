press release: Safety Saturday returns to the Capitol Square this Saturday from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. At N. & S. Pinckney Streets & E. Washington Avenue.

Join the City of Madison Fire Department and its community partners for safety demonstrations, exhibits, interactive displays, and more.

Safety Saturday is a cooperative effort between the City of Madison Fire Department and more than 25 public and private organizations throughout Dane County aimed at educating people of all ages.

Schedule of Events

8:00 am Safety Saturday Opens

8:30 am Residential Fire Sprinkler/Extinguisher Demonstration (ongoing)

9:00 am Martial Arts Demonstration

11:00 am Madison Fire Dept. Jaws of Life Vehicle Extrication Demonstration

12:00 noon Martial Arts Demonstration

1:00 pm Conclusion

Demonstrations, Exhibits and Interactive Displays for All Ages

• Bicycle Safety

• Boating & Water Safety

• Burn Safety

• Bus Rider Safety

• Car Seat & Booster Seat Safety

• Door Prizes

• Falls Prevention

• Fingerprinting

• Fire Department Vehicles

• Fire Sprinkler & Fire Extinguisher Use

• Law Enforcement

• Law Enforcement Vehicles

• Medicine Safety

• Natural Gas & Electric Safety

• Pedestrian & Bicycle Safety

Near Buses

• Safe Sleep for Infants

• Scoliosis Screening for Children