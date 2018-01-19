School Days Off
Wisconsin Veterans Museum 30 W. Mifflin St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53703
press release:
Join us for drop-in, FREE family-friendly activities at the museum on “No School” days for the Madison Metropolitan School District. School Days Off at the Museum is from 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM.
Dates:
January 19: Paracord Crafts
February 9: Anniversary of the Red Cross–Triage Simulation Game
March 16: Anniversary of Sinking of the Maine–Boatbuilding Activity
Spring Break–WWI Themes
March 27: Design Your Own Insignia
March 28: Explore & Create Maps
March 29: Explore Aerial Photographs & Draw From an Aerial Perspective
March 30: The Art of Disguise–Make Your Own Camouflage Pattern
April 6: Poster Design–Make A Poster to Persuade Your Audience
April 27th: Mindfulness–Make Your Own Mindfulness Jar