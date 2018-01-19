School Days Off

Wisconsin Veterans Museum 30 W. Mifflin St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53703

Join us for drop-in, FREE family-friendly activities at the museum on “No School” days  for the Madison Metropolitan School District. School Days Off at the Museum is from 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM.

Dates:

January 19: Paracord Crafts

February 9: Anniversary of the Red Cross–Triage Simulation Game

March 16: Anniversary of Sinking of the Maine–Boatbuilding Activity

Spring Break–WWI Themes 

March 27: Design Your Own Insignia

March 28:  Explore & Create Maps

March 29: Explore Aerial Photographs & Draw From an Aerial Perspective

March 30: The Art of Disguise–Make Your Own Camouflage Pattern

April 6: Poster Design–Make A Poster to Persuade Your Audience

April 27th: Mindfulness–Make Your Own Mindfulness Jar

Wisconsin Veterans Museum 30 W. Mifflin St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53703 View Map
608-267-1799
